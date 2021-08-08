Rockers Offense Breaks out in Triumph over Ducks

(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 9-1 on Sunday night in the rubber game of a three-game weekend series at Truist Point.

High Point took a 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning against Long Island starting pitcher Darin Downs courtesy of back-to-back two-out run-scoring singles produced by Jerry Downs and Stuart Levy. The Rockers jumped out in front 4-0 in the last of the fourth thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Jay Gonzalez and a run-scoring base hit produced by Jared Mitchell.

The home team scored four more times in the seventh to open up a commanding 9-0 advantage by way of RBI base hits from Johnny Field ad Michael Martinez and a two-run double down the left field line produced by Downs. Long Island would crack the scoreboard in the top of the ninth as Breland Almadova drove home Johnni Turbo with a pinch-hit triple into the gap in left centerfield for his team-leading second three-base hit on the campaign, giving the game its final score of 9-1.

Downs (1-3) was tagged with the loss after surrendering four runs on 11 hits in three innings pitched while walking three and hitting a batter. High Point starting pitcher Tommy Lawrence (6-2) earned the win, allowing one run on seven hits in eight-plus innings of work, striking out six.

Turbo led the way for Long Island with a pair of hits along with a run scored.

