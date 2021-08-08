Barnstormers Break Above .500 on Allemand Walkoff

August 8, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







On their 11th try since June 20, the Lancaster Barnstormers finally broke above the .500 mark. It may only be the beginning.

Blake Allemand sent Mat Latos' first pitch over the tents in right field to snap a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the tenth, boosting Lancaster to an 8-6 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the rubber game of a three-game series.

The Barnstormers are now 3-2 in the second half and 33-32 on the season.

Yoel Espinal (3-6) took over on the mound with Matt Hibbert at second to start the top of the tenth. The right-hander walked Kent Blackstone to fill in first. Pinch hitter David Harris popped up a bunt for the first out. Espinal then hit Michael Baca with a pitch to load the bases with one out. Rubi Silva chopped a comebacker to Espinal, who bounced an underhanded toss to home. It was handled by Anthony Peroni, who completed the double play at first.

Allemand took care of matters in a hurry with his blast off Latos (1-2), the 12th homer of the year for the Lancaster infielder.

The Barnstormers struck for four in the bottom of the first after loading the bases with nobody out. Alejandro De Aza produced one run with a force play grounder, and Trayvon Robinson produced a second with a long sacrifice fly to left. Kelly Dugan sliced a double to left, Anthony Peroni doubled off the outstretched glove of centerfielder Rubi Silva to knock home two more.

Southern Maryland got two back on Zach Collier's homer down the right field line in the second and added two more on an RBI single by Silva and sac fly by Josh McAdams in the fifth.

Blake Gailen slammed a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fifth to break that tie. An unearned run in the seventh provided Lancaster with a two-run edge.

That lead escaped in the top of the eighth. Collier reached on an infield single with one out, and the Barnstormers missed a chance at a double play as Gailen could not handle Joe DeLuca's smash to first cleanly. He recovered in time to get an out at first. Matt Hibbert brought the Blue Crabs one closer with a ground single into left. Brent Teller walked the next three to force home the tying run.

The Barnstormers are off on Monday and open a three-game series at York on Tuesday. Zach Smith (0-1) will make the start against Eduardo Rivera (2-1). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 6:25.

NOTES: Allemand's walkoff homer was the club's second of the season...Gailen had the other...Caleb Gindl has his fourth straight two-hit game...Tommy Shirley made the start for the Barnstormers, his first since June 12...He allowed nine hits and four runs in five innings but did not walk anyone...Lancaster pitchers hit four batters in the game and have now plunked 66 on the season.

