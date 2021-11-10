Rockers Introduce Chris Krepline as New Field Manager

November 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers announced today they have hired Chris Krepline as their new Field Manager. Krepline currently serves as the Head Baseball Coach at Lawrence University in Appleton, where he has led the program since 2018.

"I am grateful to owner Mark Skogen and GM John Fanta for the opportunity to become the next Field Manager of the Green Bay Rockers," said Krepline. "Being raised in the area, it is very exciting to have the opportunity to lead an organization that has brought such a passion for baseball to Green Bay. I take great pride in the product we put on the field and can't wait to continue to enhance the strong culture of baseball that lives in Northeast Wisconsin."

Krepline is no stranger to the Northwoods League. He joins the Rockers after spending last summer as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Mud Puppies, an expansion team that played exclusively in the Great Plains Division following Thunder Bay's pause due to border travel. Krepline also served as an assistant coach for the Green Bay Bullfrogs during the 2013 season and was a pitcher for the team in 2007 during its inaugural season in the League.

"We're extremely excited to have a guy like Chris leading the way from the dugout as we enter this new era of Rockers baseball," said Vice President and General Manager John Fanta. "With his experience as an assistant coach and player in the Northwoods League, coupled with running his own successful program at Lawrence University, we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him into the fold."

Last spring, Krepline oversaw a Lawrence University program that finished the season with the third-highest win total in school history. Prior to being selected to lead the program he also spent time as an assistant coach for the Vikings (2013-2015), working closely with pitchers, catchers and infielders. In between his two stints at Lawrence, Krepline served as an assistant coach at St. Norbert College where he worked extensively with the pitching staff for four seasons (2015-2018). During that time, he coached six All-Midwest Conference and four All-Central Region pitchers. St. Norbert College also had the Midwest Conference North Division Pitcher of the Year in three separate seasons he was there. With Krepline on the staff, St. Norbert won three Midwest Conference North Division titles, a Midwest Conference championship and played in the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament.

Prior to starting his coaching career, Krepline played professional baseball for two years with stints on the Lake County Fielders, Macon Pinetoppers, Saskatchewan Silver Sox and Rockford River Hawks.

Krepline is a 2009 graduate of Carthage College, where earned his bachelor's degree in exercise and sport science while starring on the baseball team. He earned a master's degree in applied exercise science from Concordia University Chicago in 2015. He is also Strength & Conditioning Certified as a Performance Enhancement Specialist by the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

A native of Reedsville, Wisconsin, Krepline and his wife Bri reside in Appleton with their two children, Boe & Sadie.

New Rockers merchandise will be available for the first time in the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park (2231 Holmgren Way) beginning on Tuesday, December 14th as part of a Cookies with Santa event in partnership with EatStreet. Fans will have a chance to partake in cookie decorating, meet and greet with Santa, purchase or renew ticket packages, and pick up all of your Rockers holiday gear from 4-7pm.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The 2022 Northwoods League schedule is slated to be released in late November. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.