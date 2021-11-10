Larks Named Best Local Sports Team

The Bismarck Larks were voted by the Bismarck-Mandan community as the Best Local Sports Team in the 2021 Best of the Best, presented by The Bismarck Tribune.

We couldn't have done it without YOU and your continued support of our mission - to use FUN to make a difference in our community!

In 2021, we got back to sold out. We put FUN first. We got back to NORMAL. We took back OUR summer. 63,028 fans visited the ballpark for a Larks game in 2021, an average of over 1,700 fans a game! Your support helped make this a great season!

