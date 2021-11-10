Josh Frye Returning to Loggers as New Pitching Coach

November 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release









Josh Frye pitching for the La Crosse Loggers

(La Crosse Loggers) Josh Frye pitching for the La Crosse Loggers(La Crosse Loggers)

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced today that one of their own, former Loggers pitcher Josh Frye, will be returning in 2022 as the team's new pitching coach to join newly hired field manager Rob Sidwell in the Loggers dugout.

Frye, who played his collegiate baseball at Long Beach State, was a late summer addition to the Loggers in 2012 and helped them to their only NWL Championship that summer. He came back to La Crosse with a vengeance in the summer of 2013, going 6-3 with a 3.31 ERA. Frye made 12 starts over the summer, pitching a team-high 76.0 innings, while striking out a league-high 79. Frye was named a 2013 Northwoods League mid- and post-season All-Star, and the 2013 La Crosse Loggers Cy Young Award Winner.

"To see this come full circle for Josh and us has so many positives lined up as we prepare for our 20th anniversary season, we couldn't be more excited," exclaimed Loggers team president Chris Goodell. "Josh has excelled at some of the highest levels of baseball including within in our own league both as a player and as a coach, his experiences will be a very valuable resource to our incoming pitchers."

At Long Beach State, Frye was named a 2014 First Team Big West Pitcher and a 2014 second team All-American after going 8-1 with a 1.94 ERA. In addition to his time with the Loggers, Frye also played summer ball for the Long Beach Legends of the California Collegiate League, where he was their 2012 Pitcher of the Year and was inducted into the Long Beach Legends Hall of Fame in 2015.

Frye played professionally after college, spending two years in the Los Angeles Angels organization, a year in the Frontier League, and finishing his final two years in the Western Australia League. He began his coaching career in 2016 as the Assistant Pitching Coach at Long Beach State in 2016, before becoming the pitching coach at Cypress College. The Long Beach, Calif. native also spent two summers coaching in the Northwoods League with the Rochester Honkers during the summers of 2017-18 before moving on to his current position as the pitching coach at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif.

"10 years ago, I played my first game as a Logger. I am so excited to now return to La Crosse as a coach," exclaimed Frye. "It's truly such a welcoming and motivating organization, I have always felt so at home with this team. I hope to serve as a mentor for these athletes, with a goal to bring a championship back to Logger Nation."

Coach Frye, Coach Sidwell and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2022 campaign in late May of next year. The 2022 Northwoods League schedule is set to be released later this month. Season tickets for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.