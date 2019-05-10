Rockers Enjoy Big Night in First Meeting

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution received a rude greeting from the expansion High Point Rockers, falling 13-6 in the first meeting between the two franchises on Thursday evening at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs will look to rebound as the homestand continues Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Rockers offense got off to an early start when Tyler Ladendorf was hit by a pitch to start the game and Giovanny Alfonso followed with a single to give the Rockers runners on first and second with no one out. Revs starter Daniel Minor battled back to set down the next two batters without allowing any runs to score, but Dante Bichette, Jr. hit an infield single scoring Ladendorf while Alfonso scored on a throwing error on the same play, giving the Rockers a 2-0 lead.

After failing to take advantage of leadoff walks in the first and second, the Revolution finally cut into the High Point lead in the bottom of the third. James Skelton led off the inning with a single and stole second base before advancing to third on a ground ball. That set up Skelton to score on a sacrifice fly to left off the bat of Henry Castillo, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Minor and Rockers starter Stephen Johnson both worked hitless fourth innings keeping the score at 2-1.

The Rockers offense came alive again in the top of the fifth. For the second time in the game, both Ladendorf and Alfonso got on base to start an inning. With runners on the corners, Hector Gomez smacked a double to the gap in left center to plate both Rockers, making the score 4-1.

With two outs, Quincy Latimore smacked a two run homer to left center propelling the High Point lead to 6-1. Richie Shaffer immediately followed with a home run of his own to move the lead to 7-1.

The Revs chipped away at the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run from Ryan Dent, but the Rockers added four more runs in the top of the sixth on a Cardullo grand slam, moving the lead to 11-2.

York's offense was able to answer in the bottom of the sixth, plating three runs of their own to keep the game within reach. Henry Castillo led off the inning with a single and Melky Mesa doubled to give York runners on second and third with no outs. Telvin Nash made it back to back doubles scoring both runners and cutting the lead to 11-4, and came around himself on a pair of wild pitches to make it 11-5.

The Rockers tacked on two more in the top of the eighth inning. With the bases loaded, Cardullo drew a walk, netting him his fifth RBI of the game. Bichette, Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly to give High Point a 13-5 lead.

The Revs scored one more run in the ninth on a Castillo double to settle the final score at 13-6.

Notes: Isaias Tejeda went 1-for-3 and now has a team-high seven-game hitting streak; he also has 13 hits in his last 25 at-bats, raising his average to .306. Castillo went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and is now 9-for-20 (.450) on a five-game streak. York righty Troy Terzi (1-0, 9.39) faces Rockers righty Paul Clemens (1-1, 8.00) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. It is Central York School District Night presented by Harrisburg University and is a York County Literacy Council Buck-A-Book Night. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

