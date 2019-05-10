Skeeters Game Friday Still on as Scheduled

May 10, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters have announced that tonight's game at 7:05 p.m. against the Long Island Ducks is still on as scheduled.

Scattered showers are expected around the Houston area and the Skeeters will announce any cancellations, along with ticket procedures following any cancellations. Due to the chance of inclement weather, there won't be fireworks following tonight's game. The fireworks show will be made up at a later date this season.

Follow the Skeeters on Twitter (@SL_Skeeters), Facebook and Instagram for weather updates related to tonight's game.

The Skeeters, winners of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship, begin their eighth season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball at Constellation Field. Individual tickets, season tickets and mini plans for the 2019 season are currently available and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field, or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

All Skeeters home games can be streamed live on the Skeeters Youtube page or can be listened to live by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com

Visit SugarLandSkeeters.com for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.