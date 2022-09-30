Rockers Drop 6-1 Decision as Lancaster Wins ALPB Title

LANCASTER, Pa. - Lancaster's Oscar De La Cruz tossed a four-hit complete game to lead the Barnstormers to a 6-1 win over the High Point Rockers on Friday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The win gave the Barnstormers a three-game sweep of the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series.

The win marks Lancaster's third ALPB Championship as the Barnstormers also won in 2006 and 2014.

"Oscar threw the ball really well tonight and we couldn't do much against him," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "They had a heckuva year and proved they were the best team in the league this season. But Craig Stem threw the ball really well and kept us in the game."

High Point's only run came on a solo homer by Tyler Ladendorf in the second inning.

De La Cruz threw a complete game, allowed the Rockers just four hits and struck out eight while not issuing a walk.

Lancaster scored three runs in the first, using a walk, a single and an infield throwing error by the Rockers. Shawon Dunston scored on the error before Trayvon Robinson doubled home a run and Jacob Barfield added an RBI single. Robinson added a solo homer in the sixth for the 'Stormers.

High Point starter Craig Stem went 5.1 innings and allowed nine hits and six runs, though four of the runs were unearned.

