Rockers Continue Tradition of Giving Back to Community in 2021

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers, formerly known as the Green Bay Booyah during the 2021 season, are proud to announce that through business partnerships and tremendous fan support, the organization was able to raise over $63,000 to benefit local non-profit organizations this year. The Rockers deployed a variety of different formats to raise funds throughout the season.

Always popular amongst fans, alternate jerseys were worn by the team during select games in 2021 and included in silent auctions, with the proceeds benefitting charitable organizations. Sunbelt Rentals was the presenting sponsor of a camouflage and blaze orange jersey worn on Great Outdoors Night on June 10th, with $1,560 raised to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports America's defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. The team also partnered with Fleet Farm for a unique Bark in the Park jersey this season, with fans submitting photos of their dogs that were sublimated onto the jerseys worn on August 4th. The $1,610 in proceeds from this jersey auction benefitted Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary.

In partnership with Alliance Insurance Centers, the team offered non-profit organizations a chance to run the 50-50 raffle at each game in 2021. With a $500 donation courtesy of Alliance Insurance Centers, 50-50 raffle proceeds, and proceeds from ticket fundraising each group was offered to partake in, over $40,000 was raised through this initiative to benefit 36 organizations in the community.

Cellcom and the Rockers partnered for Ks for a Cause, with each strikeout by at pitcher at home equating to a total donation of $1,100 for the community.

During the season, Prevea Health partnered with the Rockers to provide a free kids clinic for kids in the Greater Green Bay area, in which the participants in two age groups were able to learn and work on their baseball skids with members of the team and coaching staff.

This year, the team also offered to purchase hats for area youth little league teams free of charge. Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Allouez, and Oconto little leagues participated in the initiative with the Rockers organization donating more than 1,500 hats amongst the teams in each league.

The Rockers also take great pride in working with local non-profit organizations by providing donation bags filled with tickets and merchandise. So far in 2021, over 177 charitable donations have been made by the Rockers. The team also offers an opportunity to fundraise by the group selling tickets to enjoy a game with a portion of each ticket going back to the participating organization. In addition, the team made free appearances in the community featuring members of the promotions team, players, and former team mascot Rocky. With the new name unveil and team mascot soon to be revealed, the organization looks forward to continuing to integrate the mascot into the community at various functions.

The Rockers would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all corporate sponsors and the community for your continued support, which assists our organization in its charitable works.

