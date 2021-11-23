Madison Mallards Introduce the Maynard's Dozen

November 23, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







In an effort to prevent last-minute holiday shopping around the Madison community, the Madison Mallards are rolling out a NEW value-packed ticket package for the 2022 season just in time for the holiday season. In the new Maynard's Dozen, the aptly named ticket pack includes a 13th ticket voucher with a purchase of twelve and includes a variety of special perks which focus on value and flexibility.

With the purchase of a Maynard's Dozen, fans get 13 ticket vouchers to use as they choose for the 2022 season. These tickets are based on availability, and appeal to those who want a more flexible ticket package to fit their packed summer schedules. The package entitles holders to 20% savings on all concessions and beverage purchases and unlimited admission to the Kids Zone. Other perks include 20% savings at the Mallards Team Store, two Mallards hats and four beverage vouchers.

All the special perks of the Duck Pond without the commitment of a typical ticket package makes the Maynard's Dozen the must-have holiday gift for the whole family! Prices in the 200-level reserve terrace seating are $109 and the 100-level reserved dugout seating are $129; and the Mallards are offering reduced prices with a purchase of a Maynard's Dozen before New Years Day. To learn more about the Maynard's Dozen and to get your holiday shopping done in a flash, visit our website at mallardsbaseball.com under the "Tickets" menu or call the Mallards Ticket Office at (608)-246-4277.

The Northwoods League will release the 2022 schedule later this fall, with the Mallards beginning play late next May.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.