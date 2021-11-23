Growlers Reinvent How Fans Attend Games with Their 365-Game Plan

KALAMAZOO, MI - Looking back at the Kalamazoo Growlers' first season back to 100% capacity, no one could have imagined the season would have gone like it did. 19 days before their opening day the Kalamazoo Growlers learned that all restrictions on outdoor venues were lifted. They created groundbreaking entertainment with national attention and sold more walk-up tickets in a single season than ever before. Now, excitement for the 2022 season is at an all-time high.

Looking back to their inception in 2014, it was obvious the Growlers needed to do things different than the Kalamazoo Kings if they were going to make this work. They decided to focus on fun. They decided to focus on fans. And every season since, that has been their mission. Using fun to make a difference for the fans.

And it starts with their ticket packages. The 365-Game Plan is built specifically for families. The package is affordable, includes food and giveaways, has the best seats to the best games and events all year round. While most teams try to find a way to take every dollar they can from fans, the Growlers try to find a way to pack as much into a plan as they can.

The 365-Game Plan to this day is their most popular option. If you're looking for a great gift for the holidays or would like to attend some games next summer, this is the best plan for you and now is the best time to get it. Here's why:

Unlimited Food and Drink:

Most teams want you to purchase food and drinks from a concessions stand. The Growlers decided to cook for you - for free - at every game. Included in the 365-Game Plan are unlimited burgers, hot dogs, brats, sides, and more for 4 innings, plus unlimited soda and water.

Free Gifts:

Other teams only want the first 1,000 people in line to get giveaways. The Growlers chose a different path. They include gifts in the 365-Game Plans - cool gifts - whether you show up or not. Each pack comes with a free jersey ($45 value), hat ($18 value), and a discount on merchandise in the team shop.

Year-Round Events:

Other ticket plans stop at the end of the season. Not the Growlers. As a plan holder, you'll get invited to events like their Winter Hot Stove event, Spring and Fall Carnivals, festivals, movie nights on the field, and more. You can give the gift of time together this summer, along with events and perks all year round.

The Best Games:

Each plan comes with 1 ticket to 5 games - convenient weekend games with their best entertainment. From the locally loved Mac Daddies, Growlettes, and Kyle the Juggler to fireworks and national entertainment acts, the Growlers invest heavily into making sure fans leave the ballpark with a smile and see something they can't see anywhere else in town.

Ticket Exchange:

The Growlers' policy is simple: no ticket goes to waste. Exchange any unused ticket to a future game in the same season, as long as there is a seat available. You can even move all of your tickets to the same game if you want.

Each year the Growlers have over 2,000 rabid plan holders that support the team. They want you to be one of them.

365-Game Plans are just $75 per plan. This is their best deal of the year. It works out to $15 per ticket.

New members also get these perks:

Jersey and Hat for X-mas. New members get a jersey and hat to wrap up for the holidays.

No payments until January. New members won't be charged until January. Get your gifts, and not pay for them until later.

