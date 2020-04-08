Rockers Bring Back Exciting Outfielder Jared Mitchell

High Point, N.C. - Jared Mitchell, who joined the High Point Rockers in the second half of the 2019 season, has signed for 2020. He brought power, speed, and exciting outfield play to High Point as the team made its playoff push last year.

With the Rockers in 2019, Mitchell batted .232 with 6 home runs, 21 RBI and 10 steals in just 47 games. Combined with his time on the Sugar Land Skeeters, he finished the 2019 campaign with 12 home runs, 49 RBI and 32 steals, in addition to legging out 4 triples.

Mitchell showed tremendous range both in the outfield and at the plate. In addition to playing right and center field for the Rockers (he also played left field in Sugar Land), Manager Jamie Keefe was also able to insert him virtually anywhere in the lineup. When asked about the all-around ability of the outfielder, Keefe acknowledged as much, while also mentioning a trait not to be forgotten: "Jared's athleticism is off the charts. Defensively, he can play all three outfield positions. Offensively he can hit 1 through 9 and be productive in every spot. But more importantly, he is a great person and teammate."

On September 13, 2019, with the Rockers seeking a playoff berth and facing the Somerset Patriots at home, Mitchell had his finest evening to date in a Rockers' uniform. He blasted a pair of home runs and stole a base to secure a much needed victory. He nearly matched the feat on the season's final day against Long Island, homering and stealing a base as part of a 2-for-4 effort that also included a double, although the Rockers would go on to lose in extra innings.

A former first round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2009, Mitchell's experience on the biggest of stages began before that. A 2-sport athlete at LSU, Mitchell hauled in 13 catches for a Tigers football team that won the National Championship in 2007. On the diamond, he was named the 2009 College World Series Most Outstanding Player, after batting .347 with 2 HR and 7 RBI in six games.

In 7 minor league seasons, Mitchell owns a career total of 50 home runs and 92 stolen bases. Across all professional levels, he is a .246 hitter with 95 home runs, 218 steals, and 50 triples in 11 seasons.

