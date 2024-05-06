Rockers Barraclough Headed to Texas Rangers

May 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers pitcher Kyle Barraclough

(High Point Rockers, Credit: Swayy Jackson) High Point Rockers pitcher Kyle Barraclough(High Point Rockers, Credit: Swayy Jackson)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers right-handed pitcher Kyle Barraclough has had his contract purchased by the Texas Rangers. Barraclough will report to Texas' Class AAA team in Round Rock, Texas.

This is the second consecutive year in which Barraclough's early season success as a Rocker has led to a contract purchase by an MLB team. In 2023, Barraclough appeared in seven games for the Rockers including two starts, going 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA. He reported to Boston's Class AAA club at Worcester, Mass. before being called up to the Red Sox in August. This year, Barraclough has made two starts for the Rockers, going 1-1 while allowing just two runs and six hits over nine innings of work along with 12 strikeouts.

"Kyle is a great example of why the Rockers and the Atlantic League exist," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "We are here to give players an opportunity to reach Major League Baseball and the Atlantic League has provided the platform for Kyle to excel."

Barraclough becomes the 31st player to have his contract purchased by an MLB organization. Five former Rockers players have reached the Majors including SS Tyler Ladendorf, LHP Alberto Baldonado, RHP David Robertson, RHP Jake Petricka and Barraclough. -30- About High Point Baseball, Inc. The High Point Rockers, operated by the non-profit High Point Baseball, play their home games at Truist Point, a state-of-the-art $36 million ballpark which serves as a catalyst to the rejuvenation of downtown High Point. The Rockers have reached the Atlantic League playoffs in three of four years after winning the South Division title in both halves of the 2023 season. The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an MLB Partner League, has 10 clubs from New York to North Carolina. For more, visit HighPointRockers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2024

Rockers Barraclough Headed to Texas Rangers - High Point Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.