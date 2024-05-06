Ducks and Flying Boxcars Split Twin Bill in Hagerstown

May 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks split a single admission doubleheader with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Monday evening at Meritus Park, dropping game one 3-1 before taking game two 6-3.

Hagerstown opened the scoring in the first inning of game one on a sac fly to right by Curtis Terry. Long Island tied the game in the second with a sac fly of their own off the bat of Aaron Antonini. The Flying Boxcars went back in front 3-1 in the fifth on a two-run double to right by Abiatal Avelino.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Mike Montgomery pitched three innings for the Ducks, allowing two hits, a walk and one unearned run. Parker Markel lasted four and two-thirds innings for Hagerstown, giving up a run on five hits and two walks with one strikeout. Rob Klinchock (1-1) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless inning of relief, walking one. John LaRossa (1-1) took the loss, conceding two runs on a hit and a walk in two innings with two strikeouts. Enrique Santana collected his second save of the season with a scoreless seventh inning.

The Ducks struck first in game two with a pair of second inning runs, as Rixon Wingrove scored on an error and Scott Kelly lifted a sac fly to center. A four-run fourth gave the Flock a 6-0 lead. Antonini's two-run home run to right and Jackie Bradley Jr.'s two-run single up the middle did the damage.

Hagerstown got on the scoreboard in the fifth when Welington Dotel scored on a throwing error and Magneuris Sierra brought home a run with a groundout. The Flying Boxcars pushed across another run in the seventh on Demetrius Moorer's RBI groundout, but they were unable to pull even.

Ducks starter Charlie Neuweiler did not factor into the decision but pitched four and one-third innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with one strikeout. Trevor Bettencourt (1-0) picked up the win after recording the final two outs of the fifth inning. Flying Boxcars starter Nick Trabacchi (0-1) took the loss, conceding six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk in three and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts.

Antonini led the Ducks offensively in the doubleheader, recording four hits, three RBIs, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Wednesday evening with a single admission doubleheader against the Staten Island FerryHawks. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, with game two slated to get underway approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the opener. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball . Right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (0-1, 4.82) gets the start for the Ducks in game one against FerryHawks righty Christian Capuano (1-0, 3.27). Left-hander Emilio Marquez (0-1, 1.59) takes the mound for Long Island in game two against Staten Island righty Matt Reitz (season debut).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 10, to open another three-game set against the Flying Boxcars. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX .

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.