Rockers at Home Today at 4:35 in Decisive Game 5

The High Point Rockers and the Gastonia Honey Hunters will play a decisive Game 5 today in their best-of-five Atlantic League South Division Championship series. Game time is 4:35 p.m. today at Truist Point in High Point.

The Rockers forced Game 5 with their 6-1 victory on Saturday night.

The winner of today's game will move onto the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series which begins on Tuesday at the home of the South Division Champion.

The Rockers will provide coverage via YouTube at this link: https://bit.ly/3M6Tt1Q

Tickets are on sale and are $10 and available at the Rockers Ticket Office and online at HighPointRockers.com.

The Rockers are the only professional baseball team from the Triad to reach the postseason in 2022.

