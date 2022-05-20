Rockers Announce Final Six Additions to Roster

May 20, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - With opening day for the Green Bay Rockers now under two weeks away, six players round out the 2022 roster, with five pitchers and one infielder capping off manager Chris Krepline's roster.

From TCU, right-handed pitcher Chase Pelter comes from Fort Worth after having a successful high school career. The Houston native ranked as the No. 124 player overall in the Texas state rankings in the class of 2021 according to Perfect Game and will join a loaded group of pitchers with his command of the zone and his towering 6'2 220-pound frame. Pelter however will not be the only player hailing from the Big 12, as he'll join fellow right-handed pitcher Chris Sleeper and infielder Mikey Kluska, who are both at West Virginia.

Right-handed pitcher Calvin Hunt enters Green Bay after completing three seasons at Arkansas-Little Rock. So far in 2022, he has thrown in 11 games, pitching 9.2 innings, and striking out 12 batters in all. In 2021, Hunt posted a 3.27 ERA over 11 innings pitched, and had 15 K's. Out of high school in Arvada, Colo, Hunt was an Honorable Mention All-State Selection and was an Honorable Mention All-American by Perfect game. Following this summer with the Rockers, the 6'4 195 pounder will enter his senior season at Little Rock and the Trojans.

Fellow right-handed pitcher Logan Berrier from Longwood University has been a bright spot for the Lancers this season, leading the team in ERA with a 3.00 ERA through 17 games pitched. Additionally, Berrier has thrown 32 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched, only while throwing 13 walks. Last year in 2021, Berrier posted a 3.86 ERA in 37.1 innings pitched while tossing 31 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched. The North Las Vegas, Nev native has been an ace reliever for Longwood over the past two seasons and will look to be a reliable arm for the Rockers out of the bullpen.

Right-handed pitcher Will Semb comes in from the University of Minnesota after pitching for the Rockers last summer. The De Pere, Wis native pitched 28.2 innings last summer for the Rockers and posted a 4.71 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 21 walks to go with his 2-2 record. So far this season for the Golden Gophers, he has pitched in 22 games with 28 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched after he transferred from Iowa following his freshman season. Out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 7 player in Wisconsin by Perfect game and was a 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-American.

Rounding out the six roster additions for the Rockers are two LSU tigers in right-handed pitcher Michael Fowler, and shortstop Collier Cranford. In three games pitched in 2022 so far, Fowler has thrown 2.2 innings while striking out seven and giving up three walks. As a reliever in 2021, Fowler appeared in 14 games with a 1-0 record, and threw 19 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched, with his power slider leading the way as one of several strong pitches he has. Cranford comes in fresh and ready to go after playing in most of the second half of the season for the Tigers. In 22 games played, he currently posts a .136 batting average with 10 runs scored, three hits, and four RBIs. Last season in Baton Rouge, Cranford played in 31 games and had a .106 average but was the starting shortstop in the shortened 2020 season after graduating high school a year early.

Single game and group tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.