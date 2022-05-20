Huskies Add Four to 2022 Roster as Opener Nears

Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies 2022 home opener is Wednesday, June 1st, which means we are two short weeks away from a glorious return to Northwoods League Baseball at historic Wade Stadium! As the days go by, Duluth's roster solidifies. Today's featured players are Jake Schelonka of Duluth's own St. Scholastica, Cameron Demos of Central Arizona College, Caleb Gallant of Northwest Florida State, and Jared Mettam, a Senior at Half Moon Bay High School. All four bring a unique skillset to a team looking to compete for a Northwoods League Championship.

Jake Schelonka, a multi-tool player from Sartell, MN, is in his second full season for St. Scholastica. An infielder and right-handed pitcher for the Saints, Jake was awarded First Team All-UMAC honors for his 28 starts in 2021, leading the conference with 30 RBI's and 11 doubles, per csssaints.com. So far in 2022, the Sartell grad has struck out 24 batters in 21 innings pitched, while compiling 81 hits, 6 homeruns, and a .528 slugging percentage on 231 at-bats. "(The Huskies) gave me an opportunity at the end of the year last year and I loved it," he said, referencing his brief time with the team in 2021. "Getting another opportunity was hard to pass up in one of the best summer leagues in the country." Schelonka would like to become an All-American this spring and win an MIAC Championship.

Cameron (Cam) Demos is a freshman right-handed pitcher for the Vaqueros of Central Arizona College. A 2021 graduate of Downers Grove North in Illinois, Cam has continued to focus on the fun of being a member of a teamsport. "(In 2021) I learned to have a blast being a great teammate," he said. "Becoming invested in the success of your teammates helps contribute to a winning culture and makes the game more enjoyable for everyone." Demos said playing for Huskies provides an awesome opportunity for growth as well as experience in an incredible setting in Duluth. A fun fact about the Downers Grove native is holds a blackbelt in Shotokan Karate.

From Columbia, South Carolina hails Caleb Gallant, a freshman right-handed pitcher for Northwest Florida State College. Gallant has made eight appearances as a freshman for the Raiders, striking out eight batters in six innings pitched, according to the team's official website. "I'm looking forward to a lot this upcoming season," he said. "Especially playing with some talented players, being able to play in Wade Stadium, enjoying the city of Duluth, and being able to showcase my talent in front of Huskies fans!" He said he'd love to bring home a Northwoods League Championship to Duluth.

Finally, we have Jared Mettam. Jared is a high school senior at Half Moon Bay High School in Montara, California. The young infielder is committed to the University of Washington, so he'll represent two Huskies in 2022: Duluth and Washington. Mettam has logged 64 hits, 41 RBI's, 75 runs, and an on-base percentage of .473 throughout his four seasons covered by MaxPreps. Outside of baseball, Jared likes to surf and snow board on occasion. Why did he want to play with the Duluth Huskies in 2022? "It was an opportunity I didn't want to miss," he said. When asked what his goals are for 2022, the California native kept it short and sweet. "To win," he said. Short, sweet, and to the point!

