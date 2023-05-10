Rockers Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are pleased to announce Lawrence University head coach Chris Krepline will be returning for a second summer as field manager, his 5th season in the Northwoods League. Joining Krepline in the dugout will be pitching coach Billy Henley (4th season), hitting coach Cody Hartman (3rd season), and assistant coach Nathan Bonter (2nd Season). In total, the coaching staff possesses a combined 10 years of experience in the Northwoods League.

"I am grateful to owner Mark Skogen and GM John Fanta for the opportunity to continue to lead the Rockers this summer," said Krepline. "Being raised in the area, it is rewarding to have the opportunity to lead an organization that has brought such a passion for baseball to Green Bay. I am excited to work with the roster we worked hard to construct this offseason and can't wait to continue to enhance the strong culture of baseball that exists in Northeast Wisconsin."

Krepline currently serves as the Head Baseball Coach at Lawrence University in Appleton, where he has led the program since 2018. He joined the Rockers last summer after spending the 2021 season as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Mud Puppies, an expansion team that plays exclusively in the Great Plains Division. Krepline also served as an assistant coach for the Green Bay Bullfrogs during the 2013 season and was a pitcher for the team in 2007 during its inaugural season in the League.

This spring Krepline's Lawrence program ranked 4th in school history in wins while breaking the team single season home run record with 51 long balls and strikeout record with 303. In the spring of 2022, Krepline oversaw a Lawrence University program that finished the season with the third-highest win total in school history. Prior to being selected to lead the program he also spent time as an assistant coach for the Vikings (2013-2015). In between his two stints at Lawrence, Krepline served as an assistant coach at St. Norbert College where he worked extensively with the pitching staff for four seasons (2015-2018). Prior to starting his coaching career, Krepline played professional baseball for two years with stints on the Lake County Fielders, Macon Pinetoppers, Saskatchewan Silver Sox and Rockford River Hawks. A native of Reedsville, Wisconsin, Krepline and his wife Bri reside in Appleton with their three children.

Billy Henley returns for his fourth season in Green Bay and will serve as the pitching coach for the Rockers. He originally was a member of the inaugural season at Capital Credit Union Park, serving as an assistant coach under field managers Tom Carty (2019-2020) and Tristan Toorie (2021). He recently completed his first season as assistant coach at Florida Southwestern State after a two-year stint at Francis Marion. Prior to that he served as a volunteer assistant at Georgia State University, handling catchers and coaching first base. Henley played collegiately at Georgia College, where he was a member of two conference championship teams and participated in the 2010 NCAA Division II World Series. He is a native of Miami and currently resides in Florida with his wife Maggie, who is a native of Green Bay.

Cody Hartman, the hitting coach at Williston State College in North Dakota, returns for a second season in Green Bay as the hitting coach for the Rockers. This will be his third summer in the Northwoods League, as he served in the same role alongside Krepline as a coach for the Minnesota Mud Puppies of the Northwoods League in 2021. Prior to his time at Williston State College, Hartman spent three years coaching for Vista Ridge High School baseball in Colorado Springs. He is a graduate of Williston State College and is a native of Silverthorne, Colorado.

Nathan Bonter is a new face to the staff in Green Bay but not to the Northwoods League. He spent the summer of 2022 as an assistant coach with the Kalamazoo Growlers, who won a franchise first Summer Collegiate World Series. He comes from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois where he served as the infield instructor and assistant hitting coach during the 2023 spring season. Bonter is a graduate of Muskegon Community College, Grand Valley State University, and Calvin University and is a native of Spring, Lake, Michigan.

