4th of July Fireworks Cancelled at Carson Park

Eau Claire, Wi - A letter from Eau Claire Express Owner Craig Toycen regarding the 4th of July fireworks at Carson Park.

Dear Friends,

With the celebration of America's independence only 56 days away, last night, by the slimmest of margins, the Eau Claire City Council voted to move 4th of July fireworks away from historic Carson Park.

We at the Eau Claire Express are frustrated at this discouraging turn of events.

Carson Park has hosted the City of Eau Claire's 4th of July fireworks celebration for nearly 100 years (COVID years aside.) It has been a beautiful patriotic tradition, an event that my family and I had circled on our calendar. When planning this year's baseball season, we had no reason to think this would not continue to be the case. By mid-December, the league schedule was in place and promotional materials were in the works.

I was informed by the city on January 18 that they were considering moving the location of the fireworks, and I quickly reached out to be part of the discussion. In addition, I appeared before the City Council multiple times to make the case for Carson Park. Thank you to Council Members Jones, Mboga, Felton, and Werthmann for their vote of support despite the unfortunate outcome.

Despite this disappointing setback, we are working to make July 4th an exciting and enjoyable day of Express baseball at historic Carson Park. We hope you will join us to celebrate all that makes America great. #RollTrains

Craig Toycen

Eau Claire Express

craig@eauclaireexpress.com

