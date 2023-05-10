Join the Stingers Kids Club Presented by Co-Op Credit Union

Does your son or daughter enjoy the game of baseball/softball?

Upload a photo of them at the bottom of the registration form enjoying the game of baseball/softball and automatically enter into the Stingers Kids Club presented by Co-Op Credit Union. The first 100 kids will receive a membership to this exclusive club!

The Stingers Kids Club presented by Co-Op Credit Union is the Official Kids Club of the Stingers and the coolest way to show your black and yellow pride!

When you sign up for the new 2023 Stingers Kids Club presented by Co-Op Credit Union, you will receive:

Complimentary ticket for 3 Stingers home games

Food voucher for each game

Exclusive experiences

VIP autograph sessions

Membership Fee: FREE

(Ages 12 & under)

Rules and Regulations:

Game tickets are only good for Stingers Kids Club members.

Co-Op Credit Union serves the communities of Montevideo, Benson, Canby, and Willmar providing members with financial services that contribute to their success.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2023 season, or more information regarding this news story, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2023 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

