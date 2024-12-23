Rock Lobsters Drop Heartbreaker in Shootout Loss

ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 4-3 in a shootout to in-state foes in the Columbus River Dragons Saturday night in Akins Ford Arena.

The Rock Lobsters took a lead three different times on the night, starting with a Garrett Milan goal at the 11:16 mark of the first period.

Ryan Hunter squeezed one in on the short side of Jack Bostedt to even the score at 1-1 late in the first period.

Malik Johnson netted his third of the year, stuffing in a loose puck at the halfway point of the second.

The pressure began to build into a tumultuous third period, starting with a Kirk Underwood goal for Columbus to tie the game once again.

Milan registered his fourth multi-goal game of the year, finding the top shelf to take a lead with 10 minutes left in regulation. Daniil Glukharyov registered his third assist of the night and the season on this goal.

Columbus' Cody Wickline would be the writer of the rest of the narrative of the matchup, scoring a late equalizer and netting the lone shootout goal to take the spoils for the River Dragons.

The Rock Lobsters (10-2-2, 27 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena to take on the Port Huron Prowlers on Dec. 27 at 7:05 p.m. for the first of a two-game set.

