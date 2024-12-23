Hockey & Hops Saturday

December 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Join the Athens Rock Lobsters and Terrapin Brewing Co. this Saturday, December 28th, for a night of hockey, hops, and unforgettable fun at Akins Ford Arena! Mark your calendar for an event that blends the thrilling energy of hockey with the refreshing taste of local craft beer.

Hockey & Hops Tickets

What is Hockey & Hops?

Hockey & Hops is a celebration of community, camaraderie, and craft beer. This unique event is a copartnership between the Athens Rock Lobsters and Terrapin Brewing Co., a beloved brewery established right here in Athens, GA. Together, we're bringing you an event that showcases the vibrant spirit of our town while supporting local businesses and fostering connections.

The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to collaborate with Terrapin Brewing Co., a staple in the Athens community. This partnership highlights our shared commitment to engaging with fans and friends in meaningful ways. Whether you're a hockey enthusiast, a craft beer lover, or just looking for a great night out, Hockey & Hops has something for everyone.

What You Need to Know

Terrapin Brewing Co. will be pouring its finest beers throughout the night, including a special collaboration brew, ClawShank Redemption. This exclusive beer will be on draft alongside other fan favorites, giving you the perfect lineup to enjoy while cheering on the Athens Rock Lobsters.

Grab a cold one, soak up the lively atmosphere, and experience the excitement of hockey in Athens!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 28th

Location: Akins Ford Arena

Time: Game starts at 7 PM

Bring Your Friends and Make It a Night to Remember

Hockey & Hops is the ultimate group outing! Gather your friends, family, or coworkers and join us for an evening of great hockey and even better beer. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the sport, the energy at Akins Ford Arena will leave you wanting more.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to celebrate with the Athens Rock Lobsters and Terrapin Brewing Co. We can't wait to see you there!

Let's Raise a Glass to Hockey & Hops

This Saturday, we're raising our glasses to the amazing community that makes Athens such a special place. See you at Akins Ford Arena for a night of Hockey & Hops - it's an event you won't want to miss!

