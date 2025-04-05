Rochester Knighthawks vs. Ottawa Black Bears - Game Highlights

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Rochester Knighthawks win their 6th game in a row and punch their ticket to the postseason.

Your Final from Rochester: Knighthawks:12 Black Bears: 6

GAME RECAP

