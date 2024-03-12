ROC Ventures and Beer Capitol Announce New Partnership

Ballpark Commons in Franklin, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen

Franklin, Wisconsin (March, 2024) - ROC Ventures and Beer Capitol are excited to announce a new multi-year partnership for Ballpark Commons in Franklin, cementing Beer Capitol as the exclusive Ballpark Commons Beer and Hard Seltzer Sponsor, including non-exclusive options within their Ready-to Drink Canned Cocktail Portfolio.

The growing Ballpark Commons Property includes the Milwaukee Milkmen, and Luxe Golf Bays, as well as special events such as Tacos and Tequila Festival on June 22nd 2024, Not Just A Phase Festival on June 23rd, 2024, and the second year of Enchant Christmas, which begins in November 2024 and runs through the end of the year. Guests 21+ can also look forward to a variety of new and exciting activations, attractions, and promotions throughout the Ballpark Commons Property, designed to enhance the guest experience at all venues.

The partnership will bring to Ballpark Commons Beer Capitol's portfolio of Premium Domestic Brands, including Miller, Coors, and Vizzy, as well as its extensive portfolio of Craft Beers, Local Beers, and Imports, such as Terrapin, Lakefront Brewery, Leinenkugel's, and Modelo.

"Everyone at ROC Ventures is excited to partner with Beer Capitol," said Mike Zimmerman, President and CEO of ROC Ventures. "They are well-known and well-respected for their extensive portfolio of domestic, craft and imported beer, hard seltzers, canned cocktails, and other beverage offerings. We're confident that this partnership will enhance the guest experience at Ballpark Commons and its attractions, while introducing our visitors to the huge variety of premium brands within Beer Capitol's Portfolio."

Launched in 1933, Beer Capitol is a family business that has grown to include four generations of family ownership in the beverage industry. Beer Capitol is committed to their mission to be the beverage alcohol distributor of choice by exceeding expectations for more than 3000 retail customers, their fellow co-workers, as well as their supplier partners. The company prides itself on providing customers with the industry's leading service by succeeding as a team, always doing the right thing, and employing passionate and knowledgeable employees.

Dan Graziano of Beer Capitol said, "I cannot think of a better way than this partnership with ROC Ventures to further expand the presence of the Beer Capitol brand within the Greater Milwaukee Area, and to directly engage with our visitors through a variety of entertaining mediums."

