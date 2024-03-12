Monarchs Partner with Dairy Farmers of America

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs and Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) have announced a new and exciting partnership, beginning with the 2024 baseball season.

The partnership, which impacts many aspects of the two organizations, is focused on a shared commitment of supporting the Kansas City community.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with the Monarchs. While neighbors in Kansas City, Kan., both of our organizations are dedicated to actively supporting the entire Kansas City community, celebrating the rich history of the city and its citizens and showing what an impact we can make together," said Jenny Hofeditz, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at DFA. "We also look forward to employees at our KC headquarters supporting this partnership through volunteer opportunities and other experiences at Legends Field."

DFA will be the presenting sponsor of the Monarchs' Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Greek Night, Friday, Aug. 23. The annual event celebrates the rich history of the Negro Leagues on a night dedicated to HBCUs and historically Black Greek organizations.

DFA will also serve as the presenting sponsor of Los Monarchs Days at Legends Field, Sunday, May 19, Sunday, June 9, Sunday, July 29 and Sunday Aug. 25. For four Sunday home games, the Monarchs will wear special themed uniforms to honor the Hispanic and Latino community in Kansas City and beyond - the games will also feature performances by traditional dancers.

"We're thrilled to partner with DFA. Our organizations' shared commitment to community makes this a perfect match," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "Our team is proud to call Kansas City, Kan., home and joining forces with such a revered local institution strengthens our bond with this great community."

2024 is a special year for the Monarchs organization. In partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, the Monarchs are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first Negro League World Series, won by the Monarchs versus the Hilldale Club in 1924. The celebration exemplifies the Monarchs' mission to honor the past and welcome the future of baseball in Kansas City.

The modern Monarchs are defending their own title. They won the 2023 Miles Wolff Cup as champions of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

The Monarchs' 2024 home opener is Thursday, May 16, at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

