Robles, Cards Shutout Travs

April 17, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Cardinal left-hander Domingo Robles dealt eight innings of one-hit shutout baseball leading Springfield to a 4-0 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night. Moises Gomez powered the Cardinal offense again going 2-4 with a double and a home run. He hit five home runs in the six game series this week and lead the league with six long balls. Arkansas lone hit of the night was an infield single by Tanner Kirwer leading off the bottom of the seventh. Robles struck out only three over his eight innings and then Freddy Pacheco closed it out with a perfect ninth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travelers loaded the bases in the second thanks to three walks but failed to score.

* Gomez launched a two-run homer in the seventh to double the Cardinals lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Ben Onyshko: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, K

* RHP David Ellingson: 1.1 IP, H, K

News and Notes

* The Travelers won the series four games to two.

* Springfield left 14 runners on base.

Up Next

After two days off, Arkansas hits the road for a six game series at Corpus Christi beginning on Tuesday night. Right-hander Connor Jones (0-0, 9.00) makes the start for the Travs against righty Misael Tamarez (0-0, 0.00) for the Hooks. First pitch is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.