Hounds Claim Series with DH Sweep

MIDLAND - The RockHounds picked up a series win by taking both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, 6-1 and 13-6, before 5,772 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Colin Peluse pitched six of the seven frames for Midland in Game 1, holding the Hooks to five hits. Devin Foyle cracked a two-out, two-run home run off Michael Horrell in the fifth as part of a three-run frame.

Hooks right-hander Cody Deason struck out seven over 4.2 innings, yielding four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk.

Midland jumped out to an 8-0 lead over the first two innings in the nightcap, forcing Julio Robaina's early exit. Each man in the RockHounds lineup recorded a knock in the club's 13-hit attack. Jonah Bride led the charge by going 3-for-4 with two runs, a double and three RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu's two-run blast in the fourth was his second home run in as many days. Corpus Christi also received a seventh-inning contribution from Enmanuel Valdez, who cleared the bases with a three-run double down the left-field line. Valdez has hit safely in all of his eight games.

The Hooks, who dropped four of six in the Permian Basin, return to action Tuesday at Whataburger Field as the Arkansas Travelers visit Corpus Christi for a six-game series. Misael Tamarez is slated to take the ball for CC in the 6:35 PM opener.

