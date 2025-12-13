Robert Church Becomes the 23rd Player in National Lacrosse League History to Score 900 Points

Published on December 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video













National Lacrosse League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.