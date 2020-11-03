Rob Schneider to Perform Live at Truist Point on November 21st

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with The Pitchin' Kitchen at Truist Point and The Comedy Zone, announced today that actor and comedian Rob Schneider will perform live at Truist Point on Saturday, November 21st for a special night of comedy in downtown High Point, North Carolina. Capacity is extremely limited for this socially distanced performance.

"Challenging times have forced us to get creative and this is a prime example of that creativity," noted Rockers team president, Pete Fisch. "This is just the beginning of marquee entertainment at Truist Point."

Schneider, the Saturday Night Live alum who has appeared in such films as The Waterboy, Deuce Bigelow, 50 First Dates, The Benchwarmers, and The Animal, will take the stage as part of a special opening of Truist Point's restaurant: The Pitchin' Kitchen. This 18-and-older event will follow all CDC recommended guidelines, including socially distanced seating both on the field at Truist Point and in the stands.

Tickets are on sale now, with limited availability, and will only be available for pre-purchase online through the Rockers website, www.HighPointRockers.com. Fans can purchase General Admission seating for $35. Special VIP seating, which includes a table on the turn field, is also available for $50 per ticket with a minimum purchase of four tickets.

To ensure social distancing is met, all guests will be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gates will open at 6:00pm with the show time scheduled for 7:00pm. Parking will be available in both the Lindsay Street and Elm Street lots for an additional fee.

