Roadrunners Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have announced that Single Game Tickets for the 2022-2023 season are on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased online at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun or at the Tucson Arena Box Office which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and two hours before face-off on game days.

Opening Weekend for the Roadrunners is Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors. The next chance to see the Roadrunners at Tucson Arena is in preseason action on Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m. against Henderson.

Tickets are also available for the Arizona Coyotes preseason game against the Anaheim Ducks at 2 p.m. on Sunday September 25 at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Yotes.

ROADRUNNERS TICKET PACKAGES ON SALE NOW!

Full season memberships with the best pricing and most benefits for the 2022-23 season are on sale now Full Season Memberships start as low as $13.50 per-game. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/MembersOnly for more information.

The Roadrunners Flex Club features Universal Voucher Packs of: 10, 20 or 30 that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game and feature nearly 25-percent savings off of Single Game Box Office Pricing. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/Club for more information.

Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets with game experience and hospitality packages available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.

In addition, full Roadrunners Loge Box and other Hospitality Options for parties of four people or more are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Luxury.

