Reign Unveil 2022-23 Themes & Promotions
August 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season at Toyota Arena which includes many fun, exciting themes and giveaways for fans in attendance.
Tickets for groups of 10 or more start at just $18 and can be ordered through the Reign office by calling 909-941-7825 during business hours.
Single game tickets for all Ontario Reign home games will go on sale September 1 at 10 a.m.
In addition to all the team's special themes, each Friday home game, including Opening Night on October 14, will feature $2 Bud Lights. Opening night will also feature a commemorative 15th Anniversary logo car sticker.
During the upcoming season, the Reign will host a series of four Hockey Is For Everyone themed games, including Hispanic Heritage with Dia De Muertos on Oct. 29, Pride Night on Dec. 2, Black History Month on Feb. 3 and Irish Heritage with St. Patrick's Day on Mar. 12.
Ontario will wear a total of seven specialty uniforms throughout the season during some of their most anticipated games including Dia De Muertos, Salute To Service, Hockey Fights Cancer, First Responders Night, Pink In The Rink, St. Patrick's Day and Fan Appreciation Night.
Also returning is Club Kingston, an opportunity for fans to skate on the Toyota Arena ice after select games. The Reign will host a Club Kingston skate on October 16, December 4 and March 26.
The full list of 2022-23 promotions can be found below:
Friday, Oct. 14 - 7 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks
Opening Night! Come see the Reign kick off the new season against the Abbotsford Canucks and enjoy $2 Bud Lights! Show off your Reign pride with a commemorative 15th Anniversary logo sticker for your car.
Sunday, Oct. 16 - 5 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors
Club Kingston + Ticket Pack
Saturday, Oct. 22 - 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls
Join us for our first Beer Fest of the season before we take on our SoCal rival!
Saturday, Oct. 29 - 6 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors
Honoring Hispanic Heritage with our annual Dia De Muertos game! We'll wear specialty jerseys, to commemorate the night, which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation.
Sunday, Nov. 13 - 3 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls
We honor our country's finest with a Salute To Service when we line up against the Gulls! Take part in our buy 1, give 1 ticket program and donate a ticket to a member of our armed forces. The Reign will wear specialty uniforms for the night which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation.
Sunday, Nov. 20 - 3 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights
Our annual Hockey Fights Cancer game recognizes those in our community who are battling the disease. Fans in attendance will receive an Ontario Reign beanie giveaway.
Saturday, Nov. 26 - 6 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners
World Cup Night!
Friday, Dec. 2 - 7 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles
We'll continue our season-long Hockey Is For Everyone series with Pride Night! Fans in attendance will receive an Ontario Reign hat giveaway.
Sunday, Dec. 4 - 5 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors
Club Kingston + Ticket Pack
Saturday, Dec. 17 - 6 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors
Our annual Teddy Bear Toss game! Bring a new stuffed animal and toss it on the ice after we score our first goal against Bakersfield. We'll collect all the bears and donate them to local organizations for youth in need during the holiday season.
Saturday, Dec. 31 - 6 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers
Try your luck at Casino Night when we face Calgary on New Year's Eve! Stay tuned after the game for a postgame fireworks show!
Friday, Jan. 6 - 7 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda
Wands and Wizards Night where fans in attendance will receive an Ontario Reign scarf giveaway!
Saturday, Jan. 14 - 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls
Yee-Haw! It's Wild West Night when we battle the San Diego Gulls! To celebrate, we're having our second Beer Fest of the season.
Saturday, Jan. 21 - 6 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds
We pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of our local Inland Empire First Responders and wear specialty jerseys in our first-ever home game against our new rival, Coachella Valley.
Sunday, Jan. 29 - 5 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers
All kids in attendance for this game against Calgary get a youth Reign jersey. We'll also be celebrating Kingston's 15th birthday!
Friday, Feb. 3 - 7 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners
Hockey Is For Everyone - Black History Month
Saturday, Feb. 4 - 6 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners
Pink In The Rink Night
Friday, Feb. 24 - 7 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda
Next Gen Game
Sunday, Mar. 12 - 3 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Reign presented by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club during a matchup against Calgary!
Friday, Mar. 24 - 7 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks
Classic Rock Night!
Sunday, Mar. 26 - 3 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks
Club Kingston + Ticket Pack
Friday, Mar. 31 - 7 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley
Reign-CON Night!
Sunday, Apr. 2 - 3 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles
We'll be using the force to battle Colorado on Star Wars Night!
Friday, Apr. 14 - 7 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights
Celebrating 15 years of Reign hockey in the Inland Empire on Fan Appreciation Night featuring a team poster giveaway!
Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are all subject to change.
Become an All-In Member today! Information about all Reign ticket packages is available at OntarioReign.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@ontarioreign.com or by calling (909) 941-7825.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 25, 2022
- Reign Unveil 2022-23 Themes & Promotions - Ontario Reign
- Gersich Returns to Chocolate and White on AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Release 2022-23 Promo Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Flames Announce ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Rapid City Rush - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters to Pay Tribute to Matiss Kivlenieks on His Birthday by Hosting 'Kivi Day' - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Tucson Roadrunners
- Coyotes Announce ECHL Affiliation with Atlanta - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bobby Trivigno Looks to Use "Eventful" 2021-22 Season as a Springboard for Rookie Campaign - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Luka Burzan Signs with Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.