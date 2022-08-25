Reign Unveil 2022-23 Themes & Promotions

August 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season at Toyota Arena which includes many fun, exciting themes and giveaways for fans in attendance.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more start at just $18 and can be ordered through the Reign office by calling 909-941-7825 during business hours.

Single game tickets for all Ontario Reign home games will go on sale September 1 at 10 a.m.

In addition to all the team's special themes, each Friday home game, including Opening Night on October 14, will feature $2 Bud Lights. Opening night will also feature a commemorative 15th Anniversary logo car sticker.

During the upcoming season, the Reign will host a series of four Hockey Is For Everyone themed games, including Hispanic Heritage with Dia De Muertos on Oct. 29, Pride Night on Dec. 2, Black History Month on Feb. 3 and Irish Heritage with St. Patrick's Day on Mar. 12.

Ontario will wear a total of seven specialty uniforms throughout the season during some of their most anticipated games including Dia De Muertos, Salute To Service, Hockey Fights Cancer, First Responders Night, Pink In The Rink, St. Patrick's Day and Fan Appreciation Night.

Also returning is Club Kingston, an opportunity for fans to skate on the Toyota Arena ice after select games. The Reign will host a Club Kingston skate on October 16, December 4 and March 26.

The full list of 2022-23 promotions can be found below:

Friday, Oct. 14 - 7 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Opening Night! Come see the Reign kick off the new season against the Abbotsford Canucks and enjoy $2 Bud Lights! Show off your Reign pride with a commemorative 15th Anniversary logo sticker for your car.

Sunday, Oct. 16 - 5 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

Club Kingston + Ticket Pack

Saturday, Oct. 22 - 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Join us for our first Beer Fest of the season before we take on our SoCal rival!

Saturday, Oct. 29 - 6 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

Honoring Hispanic Heritage with our annual Dia De Muertos game! We'll wear specialty jerseys, to commemorate the night, which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation.

Sunday, Nov. 13 - 3 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

We honor our country's finest with a Salute To Service when we line up against the Gulls! Take part in our buy 1, give 1 ticket program and donate a ticket to a member of our armed forces. The Reign will wear specialty uniforms for the night which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation.

Sunday, Nov. 20 - 3 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Our annual Hockey Fights Cancer game recognizes those in our community who are battling the disease. Fans in attendance will receive an Ontario Reign beanie giveaway.

Saturday, Nov. 26 - 6 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

World Cup Night!

Friday, Dec. 2 - 7 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

We'll continue our season-long Hockey Is For Everyone series with Pride Night! Fans in attendance will receive an Ontario Reign hat giveaway.

Sunday, Dec. 4 - 5 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

Club Kingston + Ticket Pack

Saturday, Dec. 17 - 6 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

Our annual Teddy Bear Toss game! Bring a new stuffed animal and toss it on the ice after we score our first goal against Bakersfield. We'll collect all the bears and donate them to local organizations for youth in need during the holiday season.

Saturday, Dec. 31 - 6 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

Try your luck at Casino Night when we face Calgary on New Year's Eve! Stay tuned after the game for a postgame fireworks show!

Friday, Jan. 6 - 7 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Wands and Wizards Night where fans in attendance will receive an Ontario Reign scarf giveaway!

Saturday, Jan. 14 - 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Yee-Haw! It's Wild West Night when we battle the San Diego Gulls! To celebrate, we're having our second Beer Fest of the season.

Saturday, Jan. 21 - 6 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

We pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of our local Inland Empire First Responders and wear specialty jerseys in our first-ever home game against our new rival, Coachella Valley.

Sunday, Jan. 29 - 5 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

All kids in attendance for this game against Calgary get a youth Reign jersey. We'll also be celebrating Kingston's 15th birthday!

Friday, Feb. 3 - 7 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Hockey Is For Everyone - Black History Month

Saturday, Feb. 4 - 6 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Pink In The Rink Night

Friday, Feb. 24 - 7 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Next Gen Game

Sunday, Mar. 12 - 3 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Reign presented by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club during a matchup against Calgary!

Friday, Mar. 24 - 7 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Classic Rock Night!

Sunday, Mar. 26 - 3 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Club Kingston + Ticket Pack

Friday, Mar. 31 - 7 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley

Reign-CON Night!

Sunday, Apr. 2 - 3 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

We'll be using the force to battle Colorado on Star Wars Night!

Friday, Apr. 14 - 7 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Celebrating 15 years of Reign hockey in the Inland Empire on Fan Appreciation Night featuring a team poster giveaway!

Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are all subject to change.

Become an All-In Member today! Information about all Reign ticket packages is available at OntarioReign.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@ontarioreign.com or by calling (909) 941-7825.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.