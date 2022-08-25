Bobby Trivigno Looks to Use "Eventful" 2021-22 Season as a Springboard for Rookie Campaign

Eventful is just one way to describe the 2021-22 season for forward Bobby Trivigno. The Setauket, New York native returned to campus last fall in Amherst, Massachusetts as a defending National Champion. He would dawn the captain's 'C' for the UMass Minutemen and produce a career-best 49 points (20 g, 29 a) in 37 games.

After another appearance in the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Tournament, Trivigno turned pro. On April 1st, 2022, he signed an entry-level contract with the New York Rangers. Less than 24 hours later, on April 2nd, he signed a PTO with the Hartford Wolf Pack to begin his professional career. Later that night, he made his debut against the Syracuse Crunch.

"For me, the 2021-22 season was eventful," Trivigno said. "We had a good season at UMass, where we ended up winning the Hockey East Championship for the second year in a row. We lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and I had to quickly shift my focus to figuring out what the next step would be in my career. I signed with the Rangers and hopped right into games with Hartford, which gave me a taste of the professional schedule."

Although the month Trivigno spent in Hartford didn't bring the desired results in terms of wins and losses, it was an experience that the talented forward looks at as incredibly valuable. Trivigno won't be going into his first professional training camp next month blind to the rigors of pro hockey.

"I think that month in Hartford was the best thing for me," Trivigno proclaimed. "I got to play in games against some pretty good teams with guys that have been in the league for a while now. That definitely gave me a better understanding of the level of play in the AHL, and also the level of play in the NHL, which is the next step up. I'm looking forward to camp with the Rangers, and I'll definitely be ready for it."

While the wins were tough to come by in April for Trivigno and the Wolf Pack, the UMass product did achieve some personal success and hit two milestones. He scored his first career points, a pair of assists, in his debut on April 2nd. On April 24th, he ended the season with his first career goal against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"Those moments are special to me," Trivigno said when asked about the milestones. "My first point and first goal are things I will never forget. Getting that first goal under you is something that can give you confidence and help you relax. It was nice to get that out of the way before the season was over."

The end of the season was not the end of Trivigno's on-ice preparations for his rookie campaign, however. He was one of a handful of Wolf Pack players who joined other Ranger prospects at development camp in July. It was another experience that will have him ready for main camp in September.

"It was a great experience," he said of development camp. "I got to see the training facility, get to know the staff better, and meet some of the other Ranger prospects from around the world. It also was a good way for me to display who I am both on and off the ice. Overall, it was a really good experience."

With most of the prep work behind him, Trivigno's full focus is now on his rookie season. On both a personal and a team level, he's got big goals for the 2022-23 season.

"One of my goals is obviously to play for the Rangers," Trivigno said. "I know those sorts of things take time, and when I'm ready to play in the NHL, it will happen. I want to contribute to the team's success more than I did last year. I don't think I performed as well as I would have liked in Hartford, but I am confident going into this season that I've prepared myself this summer to make an impact and be one of the top players there.

"I know we will have a good team this year, and I want to be part of that core group pushing the team forward. On a team level, I think the whole group was unhappy with missing the playoffs. I think that's going to be a big goal for us this year."

