Roadrunners Fan Fest Announced for Sunday, September 29

September 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners will celebrate the opening of the 2024-2025 season with Fan Fest at Tucson Arena on Sunday, September 29 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The event will open for Roadrunners Season Ticket Members at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free and fans are required to RSVP HERE. All attendees will receive a free raffle ticket upon entry, with additional raffle tickets available for purchase for a chance to win Roadrunners prizes. The event will take place just prior to Roadrunners Training Camp opening Tuesday, October 1 and the home opener on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. against Texas.

Roadrunners defenseman Lleyton Moore, forward Will Gavin and mascot Dusty will be at Fan Fest to greet fans and sign autographs. Fans will also be able to skate on the Tucson Arena ice with a limited number of skates available to rent for free. Inflatables and yard games will be setup throughout the arena for more fun.

Pepsi will be providing free soft drinks with other samples and snacks provided by Roadrunners partners. The Tucson Arena will also be featuring BBQ items and hot dogs that will be available for purchase.

Roadrunners game jerseys, game used sticks, team gear and novelty items will be available at the Team's Annual Yard Sale benefitting the Tucson Junior Roadrunners.

In addition, at Fan Fest, special ticket sales offers will be available featuring merchandise and concession incentives. Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Plans and more will also be available with special offers.

SEASON TICKETS, WEEKENDER PLAN, GROUP TICKETS, SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Season Tickets for all 36 home games at Tucson Arena, are on sale now HERE and include: enhanced experience, greater game flexibility and additional member perks. Visit Roadrunners Ticket Sales Central for more details on our Weekender Plan, Group Tickets and Single Game Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.