Griffins Reveal New Jersey Designs

September 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









New Grand Rapids Griffins jerseys

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Tully Creative Media) New Grand Rapids Griffins jerseys(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Tully Creative Media)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will take to the ice in new threads this season, as the team on Thursday announced its first jersey design changes since 2015-2016.

While the Griffins' logo and color scheme of red, black, metallic silver, and metallic gold are unchanged, red and gold both take on new prominence in the CCM-designed home and road jerseys. The biggest adjustments feature red replacing black on the shoulders and gold replacing silver in the trim, complementing the gold in the Griffins' logo, which depicts Griff standing guard over downtown Grand Rapids. Griffins were guardians of gold in ancient lore, making the enhanced use of gold appropriate in the team's jerseys.

Red is also prominent in the striping of each jersey, while the font of the players' names and numbers has been updated, with the names now italicized. The shoulders continue to feature patches of the Detroit Red Wings' logo (left) and the Griffins' shield logo (right), whose highlights will eventually change from silver to gold for the 2025-26 season.

"It's been nearly a decade since we unveiled our current logo and redesigned our jerseys, during which time we won our second Calder Cup championship [in 2017] and built upon our storied legacy as one of the premier franchises in the American Hockey League," said Griffins president Tim Gortsema. "With these new modifications to our historic jerseys, we continue to highlight our great partnership with the Detroit Red Wings while holding true to our roots."

The Griffins' home jerseys are predominantly white, accentuated by red shoulders and striping, black names and numbers outlined in gold, and black and gold trim. The road jerseys are black with red shoulders and striping, red names and numbers outlined in gold, and white and gold trim. Both versions have a lace neck, maintaining a feature that debuted on the team's sweaters in 2015.

The Zone, the official merchandise store of the Griffins, is currently accepting pre-orders for youth ($190, sizes S/M & L/XL) and adult ($197, sizes S-2XL; $215, sizes 3XL-4XL) replica jerseys, which are expected to be in stock and shipped by early October. Fans who preorder a jersey will receive 30% off an additional item. The discount cannot be applied to jerseys or already reduced clearance prices. Call (616) 831-5922 for more information or click here to view the available jersey options.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story



New Grand Rapids Griffins jerseys

(Tully Creative Media)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.