Checkers and Novant Health Launch New Community Initiative Called Inspiring Community Enrichment

In an effort to make an even bigger impact on the Charlotte area during the 2024-25 season, the Checkers and Novant Health are launching a brand-new community initiative called Inspiring Community Enrichment, or ICE.

The ICE program is designed to foster positive change through the support of local programs and engagement of Checkers players and Novant Health team members.

Novant Health has been the longtime healthcare provider for the Checkers and giving back to the community has been at the heart of the partnership. Together, the organizations have raised over half a million dollars benefitting a variety of charitable organizations.

"Being a positive force in the Charlotte community has always been an integral piece of our mission as an organization," said Checkers COO Tera Black. "Utilizing our powerful partnership with Novant Health and creating the ICE program allows us to continue lifting up the local community that has been so supportive of our franchise over the last 15 years."

As part of the program, the Checkers and Novant Health will collaborate on several community events, including working with Veterans Bridge Home to make repairs at a local American legion post and giving back to pediatric patients at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital and the Novant Health St. Jude Affiliate Clinic. A recap of these efforts will be shared during Checkers games.

"Helping and healing the community is at the heart of everything we do at Novant Health, and we are grateful the Checkers are aligned with our goals to help Charlotte thrive," said Saad Ehtisham, DHA, FACHE, senior vice president and president, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health's greater Charlotte market. "The team has been an incredible partner through the years, and we are excited to continue this meaningful work together."

Through ICE, the Checkers and Novant Health are aiming to create lasting impacts that inspire growth, connection, and enrichment in the areas they serve.

