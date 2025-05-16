Road to the 2025 MLR Championship

May 16, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

With only a handful of matches left in the 2025 regular season, it's time to start preparing for the 2025 MLR Championship. Tickets are going fast, and this year, the championship match is set to take place on Saturday, June 28 at 2:00pm ET, in a venue that is nothing short of spectacular.

This year's MLR championship is being hosted in Rhode Island at the Centreville Bank Stadium. The state-of-the-art stadium opened early May 2025, runs fully electric, and is positioned with a gorgeous view of the Seekonk River. It is safe to say that this high-quality venue is a perfect place for high-quality rugby.

Each conference will send its top four teams into a single elimination tournament where teams will face off in the conference finals leading up to the final match on June 28th.

The Seawolves are fighting hard for a spot in this year's playoffs, and with four matches left, each one counts in securing this opportunity. The determination the Seawolves showcase, their recent success, and the positive fanbase supporting them is the perfect equation to push through this final stretch and continue on to the road- or should we say Rhode- to this year's 2025 MLR Championship.

Tickets for the MLR Championship are on sale now for as low as $34, so be sure to secure your seats. Tickets can be purchased through the MLR Website and SeatGeek. Stay updated on all things Seawolves on our website and by following @seawolvesrugby on Instagram & Facebook. Let's rally behind the Seawolves as they strive for MLR Championship glory. Secure your tickets, join the festivities, and be part of the team's pursuit for another title!

Don't miss the next game this Saturday at 6:00PM versus the San Diego Legion at Starfire.







