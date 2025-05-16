Seawolves Legend: Eric Duechle

May 16, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Welcome to Seawolves Legends, a series dedicated to honoring the individuals who have left an indelible mark on the Seattle Seawolves. From standout players to behind-the-scenes heroes, these stories highlight the passion, dedication, and heart that make the Seawolves family extraordinary.

This chapter of Seawolves Legends honors the former flanker whose career, character, and commitment to service have earned him lasting respect in the Seattle rugby community.

From the Gridiron to the Try Line

Rugby wasn't Eric's first sport. He started out playing football, and only discovered rugby in high school as a way to stay active before college. At first, it was a toss-up between rugby and lacrosse, but the physicality and fluidity of rugby won him over. Within months, he'd traded helmets for a scrum cap, and by the time he hit his freshman year, the switch was permanent.

He credits much of his on-field mentality to athletes like LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Sonny Bill Williams, and Herschel Walker - icons known for their toughness, longevity, and explosive ability. Those influences helped shape a player who thrived in high-pressure situations and had a knack for showing up when it mattered most.

Those influences shaped Eric into a player who thrived under pressure. "I think I brought intensity to the field," he said. I always rose to the occasion when the team needed it. That first Seawolves season was historic, and I love being part of those kinds of moments. When things got tough - when we had to win - that's when I showed up."

Built for Big Moments

Choosing rugby in his early days paid off. When Major League Rugby launched in 2017, Eric was ready. He was initially contacted by the Houston Sabercats, but found his way to Seattle through connections and a shared vision. From 2018 to 2021, he played as a forward for the Seawolves, playing a role in their back-to-back championships and leaving his mark on the team.

Among his most vivid memories is the Seawolves' second championship game. "Season one's championship was incredible - we kind of had it locked in from the start. You could see it in the other team's eyes," Eric said. "But season two - that was something else. We were behind the whole game and hadn't beaten that team all season." Eric didn't get called in until the final 20 minutes, and the Seawolves were still losing. But something shifted. The team dug deep, and in a last-minute surge, clinched the win in the final 10 seconds. "It had this surreal energy," said Eric, "and it's one of my favorite memories."

As for funny stories, one preseason game in season two brought an unexpected adventure. A massive rainstorm delayed their flight out of San Francisco, and with all flights canceled, players had to choose between a 10-hour drive back to Seattle or staying overnight. "Anyone who had work on Monday drove - crazy," Eric said. "The rest of us stayed, got to play tourist, see the Golden Gate Bridge... That was a really fun, unexpected moment."

Lessons in Resilience

But rugby isn't just about highlight reels and trophies. The years that followed tested the Seawolves - and Eric - in new ways. Professional rugby meant playing across the country on a tight budget, often in unpredictable conditions. For a small league, the travel demands were intense.

"We played all over the country. There were talks of expanding into Canada and Mexico too," Eric shared. "We were flying coast to coast on a tight budget, trying to get 30 guys across the country. It was comical at times."

It made for a chaotic, unconventional lifestyle that could be exhilarating - but only when the team was winning. In 2019, the Seawolves were a scrappy underdog team that traveled coast to coast and came home with victories. But 2021 brought the opposite experience.

"We were still that ragtag group - but getting beaten everywhere. It was humbling. Before the pandemic, we were a powerhouse. But everything changed in 2020." The losses hit hard, especially for veterans like Eric who had known the thrill of winning it all.

That year proved to be one of the most difficult in Eric's career. The team suffered some of the worst defeats in Seawolves history, and morale took a hit. Early on, Eric focused on doing everything he could to get back on the field and help turn things around. That season forced him to confront deeper questions about identity, value, and what it meant to walk away from the game that had shaped him for so long.

Eventually, Eric came to a powerful realization: "My value isn't defined by performance or other people's recognition. You have to give yourself that worth. ... I didn't really understand that until years later - but now I do. I'm priceless. And we all are."

That lesson - years in the making - is something he now shares with younger players.He encourages aspiring athletes to prepare not just for the spotlight, but for what comes after. Playing professionally is a gift, he says, but so are the other talents and passions that need nurturing. By developing those too, players can face change with confidence - and compete with their full hearts while they're in the game.

Giving Back, Moving Forward

After stepping away from professional rugby, Eric has directed his energy and resources into service. He is now Executive Director of Seattle Compassion Services, an organization working to end homelessness in Ballard, one of Seattle's most affected neighborhoods. The org offers one-on-one outreach, community cleanups, and sustained support. For Eric, it's not a career pivot; it's a calling.

Eric also volunteers with Community Dinners, a group that serves meals to those in need once a week. Homelessness is the cause he's the most active in, and his leadership is interactive and sincere. "The need never really goes away," he said. "Even if you're not always focused on it, it's something I still feel called to do."

He's also coaching high school players with the Seattle Vikings and continuing his education at Seattle Central College. He studies social and human services and plans to pursue an MBA.

"I want to stay healthy, get strong again, and see what opportunities come up," he said. Rugby, he says, taught him discipline and drive. Now, he's channeling those qualities into building stronger systems of care in his community.

A Vision for U.S. Rugby

Eric still follows the game closely, and he hopes to see the league evolve in ways that center its athletes more fully.

He believes U.S. rugby has the potential to develop a model unlike any other in pro sports; rooted in rugby's core values but built with the infrastructure and investment to match. That, he says, starts with treating players like partners, not expendable labor.

That starts, he says, with investment. Investment in players' mental health. Investment in work-life balance. But most importantly, financial investment. Raising the salary cap and creating sustainable compensation for players - especially those who are building the league from the ground up - is key to the sport's long-term success.

"It's an honor to play professional rugby," he says, "but that honor shouldn't come at the cost of sustainability. There needs to be a sacred, reciprocal relationship between teams and their athletes."

A Legend By Any Measure

For all the highs and lows, Eric looks back on his time with the Seawolves with deep gratitude. The early years were special, but even the struggles shaped who he is now. And while injuries and change may have ended his playing days sooner than expected, he knows he left it all on the field.

When asked what it means to be a legend, Eric doesn't hesitate. "They say legends never die," he reflects. "To me, that means when you had your moment, you did something great. You showed up. You were the best."

Being named a Seawolves Legend, he says, isn't the end of the story. It's a reminder of what was built - and a bridge to what's next.

Being named a Seawolves Legend, he says, is both humbling and affirming. It marks the full-circle completion of the dream he had when he first joined the team - and also symbolizes a new beginning. Though his last two seasons were cut short by injury and circumstance, he looks back on his Seawolves tenure with deep gratitude. "We made a commitment when we signed those contracts, and we didn't just fulfill it - we were exceptional."

He acknowledges that many fans might not have known what happened when he stepped away. To them, he says: "I've found a new vision for my life, and I'm genuinely happy. Everything that happened made me stronger. I'm grateful for my time with the Seawolves. Being called a legend might sound like a final chapter, but to me, my career is just beginning."







Major League Rugby Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.