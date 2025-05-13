Seattle Seawolves Grind out Thrilling Road Win over #1 Team

May 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We went into Zions Bank Stadium knowing we needed every point, and we left with all five after grinding out a gutsy 28-24 win over the Utah Warriors. This wasn't just another game. It was a test of grit, patience, and execution in the face of chaos. With four regular-season matches to go, we are right in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Conditions were wild. Winds ripped through the stadium at up to 50 miles per hour, making every pass, kick, and catch an adventure. Utah struck first within five minutes, but the wind disrupted their conversions. We hit back in the 13th minute when Malembe Mpofu crashed through under the posts for a clean seven-point score. Utah added two more tries, but missed kicks kept us within reach. Just before the break, Ina Futi sliced through a seam and touched down. Rodney Iona drilled the conversion, closing the gap and keeping momentum on our side heading into halftime.

Utah grabbed another converted try early in the second half, but when they went down to 14 men with a yellow card, we turned up the pressure. Toni Pulu took advantage of the overlap and a fortunate bounce to score out wide, with Iona converting again. Pulu came off injured after the play, and Malacchi Esdale stepped in to finish strong.

The final thirty minutes were a battle of attrition. We controlled possession and dominated territory but couldn't break through. Then, in the 80th minute, Rhyno Herbst muscled his way over the line for the match-winner. Iona, who was flawless on the night, added the extras and sealed it with four conversions from four attempts.

Across the board, we backed up our performance with the numbers. We scored four tries and converted three. We dominated the lineouts with a 9 to 4 edge, won nine penalties while conceding just eight, and kept our turnovers to nine despite the swirling wind. That kind of discipline wins tight games.

Individually, the effort was massive. Nick Boyer, making his first start as a Seawolf after joining just last week, controlled the tempo and led all players in gainline carries. He earned Broadcast Player of the Match honors. Olajuwon Noa was a force in contact and led the game in carries. Divan Rossouw made defenders miss and gave us consistent momentum. Dewald Kotze locked down the set piece and helped us control the lineout. Duncan Matthews gave us a steady, two-way performance and showed again why he is so important to our backline.

After the game, Head Coach Allen Clarke said, "I thought we showed wonderful character, and we stayed in the fight even when things weren't going our way. There were some special individual performances particularly in the second half, but the overriding feeling is one of pride in bringing home the five points. A big shout out to Nick Boyer on his first Seawolves cap .... he was outstanding."

We leave Utah with five standings points. Four for the win, and one for scoring four tries. Utah earns two points for their four-try effort and the close finish, but the result belonged to us.

Next, we return home for the Coastal Clash against San Diego Legion. It all happens Saturday, May 17 at Starfire Stadium. With playoff implications on the line, this one is going to be intense. Be there.

MATCH INFO

Seattle Seawolves vs. San Diego Legion

Location: Starfire Stadium

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Kickoff: 6:00 PM PT

Broadcast: Fox 13, ESPN+, The Rugby Network (Outside USA)







