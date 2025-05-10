Seawolves Ready for Battle in Round 13 Clash against Utah

May 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves are locked in for Round 13 of the 2025 Major League Rugby season. On Monday, May 12, they head to Zions Bank Stadium to face the Utah Warriors, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM PT. With the playoff race heating up, this away match carries major implications.

Seawolves fans can catch the action together at the Official Seawolves Watch Party, hosted at Billy Baroo's Smokehouse & Bar. The event is more than just a viewing-fans will enjoy autographs, giveaways, and a Q&A with Seawolves players during halftime.

Seattle Seawolves Matchday Roster vs. Utah Warriors

Starting XV

1. CAM ORR

2. DEWALD KOTZE

3. JUAN PABLO ZEISS

4. MALEMBE MPOFU

5. RHYNO HERBST

6. RIEKERT HATTINGH (C)

7. CHUCK ELTON

8. OJAY NOA

9. NICK BOYER

10. RODNEY IONA

11. TONI PULU

12. DAN KRIEL

13. DIVAN ROSSOUW

14. INA FUTI

15. DUNCAN MATTHEWS

Reserves

16. JESSE MACKAIL

17. DEWALD DONALD

18. MASON PEDERSEN

19. SIAOSI "CC" MAHONI

20. DEVIN SHORT

21. RHYS JONES

22. EDDIE FOUCHÉ

23. MALACCHI ESDALE

Official Watch Party Details

Location:

Billy Baroo's Smokehouse & Bar

13500 Interurban Ave S, Seattle, WA 98168

Schedule:

5:00 PM PT - Party begins

5:30 PM PT - Player arrivals and autographs

6:00 PM PT - Kickoff

Halftime - Player Q&A and raffle giveaway

8:00 PM PT - Fulltime

Broadcast:

Watch live on FOX13+, ESPN+, and The Rugby Network

The Seawolves are focused and ready. Whether you're in the stands or at Billy Baroo's, don't miss a minute of this crucial MLR showdown. Follow the Seattle Seawolves all season for roster updates, match recaps, and official team events.







