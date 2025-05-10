Seawolves Ready for Battle in Round 13 Clash against Utah
May 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
The Seattle Seawolves are locked in for Round 13 of the 2025 Major League Rugby season. On Monday, May 12, they head to Zions Bank Stadium to face the Utah Warriors, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM PT. With the playoff race heating up, this away match carries major implications.
Seawolves fans can catch the action together at the Official Seawolves Watch Party, hosted at Billy Baroo's Smokehouse & Bar. The event is more than just a viewing-fans will enjoy autographs, giveaways, and a Q&A with Seawolves players during halftime.
Seattle Seawolves Matchday Roster vs. Utah Warriors
Starting XV
1. CAM ORR
2. DEWALD KOTZE
3. JUAN PABLO ZEISS
4. MALEMBE MPOFU
5. RHYNO HERBST
6. RIEKERT HATTINGH (C)
7. CHUCK ELTON
8. OJAY NOA
9. NICK BOYER
10. RODNEY IONA
11. TONI PULU
12. DAN KRIEL
13. DIVAN ROSSOUW
14. INA FUTI
15. DUNCAN MATTHEWS
Reserves
16. JESSE MACKAIL
17. DEWALD DONALD
18. MASON PEDERSEN
19. SIAOSI "CC" MAHONI
20. DEVIN SHORT
21. RHYS JONES
22. EDDIE FOUCHÉ
23. MALACCHI ESDALE
Official Watch Party Details
Location:
Billy Baroo's Smokehouse & Bar
13500 Interurban Ave S, Seattle, WA 98168
Schedule:
5:00 PM PT - Party begins
5:30 PM PT - Player arrivals and autographs
6:00 PM PT - Kickoff
Halftime - Player Q&A and raffle giveaway
8:00 PM PT - Fulltime
Broadcast:
Watch live on FOX13+, ESPN+, and The Rugby Network
The Seawolves are focused and ready. Whether you're in the stands or at Billy Baroo's, don't miss a minute of this crucial MLR showdown. Follow the Seattle Seawolves all season for roster updates, match recaps, and official team events.
Major League Rugby Stories from May 10, 2025
- Seawolves Ready for Battle in Round 13 Clash against Utah - Seattle Seawolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Seawolves Stories
- Seawolves Ready for Battle in Round 13 Clash against Utah
- Seattle Seawolves Sign Nick Boyer for 2025 MLR Season
- Tony Ridnell Inducted into U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame
- Rugby 101: A Beginner's Guide to the Game
- Thrilling Draw at Starfire Stadium as Seattle Seawolves and RFCLA Battle to 26-26 Tie