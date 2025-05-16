Seattle Seawolves Ready for Round 14 Showdown with San Diego at Starfire

The Seattle Seawolves return to Starfire Stadium for Round 14 of the Major League Rugby season on Saturday, May 17, when they take on the San Diego Legion in a crucial Western Conference clash. With both clubs long recognized as league powerhouses, this fixture carries postseason implications and renews one of the fiercest rivalries in Major League Rugby.

In addition to the on-pitch competition, fans can enjoy a full day of rugby and celebration featuring the Washington State High School Rugby Championships and Fan Appreciation Day.

Match Day Information

Kickoff: 6:00 PM Pacific

Gates Open: 4:30 PM

Location: Starfire Stadium, Tukwila, Washington

Ticketing: Available via seawolves.rugby/tickets

This matchup also marks the Seawolves' 2025 Fan Appreciation Day, offering giveaways, autograph sessions, and a special presentation recognizing one of the club's founding figures.

Washington State High School Rugby Championships

Prior to the professional fixture, Starfire Stadium will host the 2025 Washington State High School Rugby Championship, showcasing top-level youth rugby talent. The schedule is as follows:

10:45 AM - Division 2 Boys: Vikings Rugby vs Ellensburg Rugby

1:00 PM - Girls Championship: Liberty Rugby vs Crusader Rugby

2:30 PM - Division 1 Boys: Eastside Lions vs Liberty Rugby

All Seawolves match tickets include access to the high school championships.

The Seawolves enter Round 14 with momentum and high stakes. Saturday's clash with San Diego is not only a test of playoff positioning, but a celebration of the sport's growth in the Pacific Northwest. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy the full match day experience, and take part in an important moment in the 2025 season.

Tickets are available at https://seawolves.rugby/tickets. Advance purchase is strongly recommended.

