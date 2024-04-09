Rixon Wingrove and Aaron Antonini Join Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of first baseman Rixon Wingrove and catcher Aaron Antonini. Both players begin their first season with the Ducks, with Wingrove beginning his sixth in professional baseball and Antonini starting his fifth.

"Rixon adds power from the left side of the plate and a strong defensive presence at first base. Aaron does a great job behind the plate and has a terrific arm," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to add both players to our team."

Wingrove joins the Ducks after spending five seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. In 348 games, he totaled 45 home runs, 193 RBIs, 50 runs, 288 hits, 63 doubles, seven triples and 137 walks. The 23-year-old launched 10 or more homers in each of the past three seasons, including a career-high 16 in 2023 combined between High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading. He was also named a Florida Complex League Post-Season All-Star in 2019 after batting .298 and posting an .874 OPS in 48 games.

The Australia native played six seasons in the Australia Baseball League as well, spending two with the Sydney Blue Sox and four with the Adelaide Giants. In 144 games, he compiled a .267 batting average with 20 homers, 97 RBIs, 75 runs, 126 hits, 32 doubles, one triple and an .801 OPS. The lefty hitter has also been solid defensively in his career, accruing a .986 fielding percentage in the Phillies system and a .985 fielding percentage in Australia. Wingrove was originally signed by the Phillies as a free agent in 2018.

Antonini comes to Long Island after playing four seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. In 193 games, he posted a .334 on-base percentage with 24 home runs, 101 RBIs, 87 runs, 127 hits, 21 doubles, two triples and 86 walks. The 25-year-old was also outstanding behind the plate, compiling a .988 fielding percentage while throwing out 42 percent of runners attempting to steal.

The Tennessee resident split time in 2023 with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. He combined to accrue a .352 on-base percentage and a .786 OPS along with six homers, 34 RBIs, 18 runs, 33 hits, six doubles, one triple and 14 walks over 41 games. In 2022, he combined to throw out a career-best 49 percent of runners attempting to steal with High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield. Antonini was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 18th round of the 2019 amateur draft.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

