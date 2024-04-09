Revs' Busy April Continues with Four More Signings While a Former Revs Hurler Returns to Big Leagues

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have added four more players to the 2024 roster. Outfielder Donovan Casey, infielder Christian Sepulveda, and left-handed pitcher Will Stewart join returning right-hander Will Carter who have all been announced as members of the 2024 Revs club. The acquisitions were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney live on Monday evening's airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

In other news, former York righty Brett de Geus has returned to the big leagues after being added to the Seattle Mariners' 26-man roster on Monday.

Casey, 28, brings a combination of power, speed, and defense to the Revolution outfield. In six seasons between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals organizations, Casey is a career .257 hitter, launching 62 home runs while stealing 67 bases.

"He's a plus-plus defender... he can probably defend as well as anybody in the league," Forney said. "I'm excited about our outfield coverage, it will really help our pitching staff."

A native of Stratford, NJ, Casey was a two-way player at Boston College before the Dodgers selected him in the 20th round of the 2017 draft as an outfielder. He was a California League All-Star in 2019 and climbed up the Dodgers prospect ranks before he was traded to the Nationals at the 2021 trade deadline in a deal involving Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. The right-handed hitting outfielder reached Triple-A Rochester in 2021 and 2022.

Sepulveda, 26, comes to York after spending the past two seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization. The infielder hit .255 with 13 home runs in two years, reaching High-A Tri-City.

"I've heard really good things for years about this guy," Forney noted. "He's going to be a good fit for our ballpark as well."

After a strong collegiate career at University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, the 6'5 Sepulveda made his professional debut in 2021 with the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League, where he hit .317 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs. That caught the attention of the Angels who signed the New York City native to a minor league deal. The versatile infielder is coming off a productive winter league season in Colombia where he hit .295 in 41 games.

Stewart, 26, looks to profile near the stop of the starting rotation. The southpaw is coming off a 2023 season where he pitched to a 3.15 ERA across three levels in the Miami Marlins system, reaching Triple-A Jacksonville for the second consecutive year.

"He has stuff that can compete in the strike zone," said Forney. "He profiles well to be a starter in this league."

Stewart was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the 2015 draft out of high school in Hazel Green, Alabama. He climbed up the Phillies prospect ranks for three seasons, culminating in a South Atlantic League All-Star season in 2018. Before the 2019 season, he was sent to Miami as part of the JT Realmuto trade. In his professional career, Stewart is 36-34 with a 4.20 ERA over 598 career innings.

Carter, 31, proved to be a pivotal part of the Revolution bullpen last season, recording five saves while appearing in a career-high 48 games overall. The hard-throwing righty pitched to a 4.36 ERA while striking out 44 hitters.

"If he can get ahead in counts, he's tough," said Forney. "If he can be a bit more efficient in strike throwing, I just don't see where he can't succeed, there's too much arm talent there."

Across eight professional seasons, Carter has struck out 359 batters over 236 games. Originally a 14th round pick of the New York Yankees out of University of Alabama in 2015, Carter also spent time in the Chicago White Sox organization, reaching Triple-A with both clubs before debuting in York last season.

Brett de Geus previously reached the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers in 2021. The 26-year-old appeared in 33 games for the Revs in 2022 after being released by the Diamondbacks and returned to the Atlantic League with Spire City last season before having his contract purchased by the Kansas City Royals. de Geus signed with Seattle this off-season and after three outings at Triple-A Tacoma, was called up by Seattle on Monday, working one inning in that night's game in Toronto against the Blue Jays. He becomes the 13th former Revs player to reach the Majors after playing in York.

The Revs have unveiled 22 player signings for the 2024 season and will announce future additions live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy with the next episode set to air on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

