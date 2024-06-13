Rivers Signs PTO with River Dragons for 24-25

June 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has signed forward Eli Rivers to a PTO agreement for the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old Rivers spend the last three seasons at Alvernia University where he appeared in 56 games with 21 goals and 27 assists for 48 points in that span. The 6-2, 185-pound native of Waterbury, VT is the second player to sign a PTO with the River Dragons this summer joining forward Ty Moore.

Columbus will open training camp in early October, and season tickets are on sale now through the team office by calling (706) 507-4625 or online at rdragons.com.

