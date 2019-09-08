Rivermen Unveil Promotional Jerseys

Peoria, IL- The Peoria Rivermen are excited to announce 13 promotional nights during the 2019-2020 regular season in which the team will sport specialty jerseys. These unique, specialty jerseys will be auctioned off after the games.

November 2 marks the first occasion in which these promotional jerseys will appear. That Saturday, the Rivermen will honor those that have served with our Salute to Veterans and Military, presented by VFW. The team will wear special Flag jerseys honoring our past and present troops.

Mossy Oak®, a league-wide partner of the Southern Professional Hockey League, will be featured on November 23, with the Rivermen wearing two different jerseys throughout the game to reflect both the fishing and hunting community of Illinois.

Thanksgiving weekend will see the return of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts inside Carver Arena, as City Link Presents Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Day Weekend both Friday and Saturday, the 29th and 30th.

Jimmy Buffett Night with the Rivermen, presented by Reggae Wines will wrap up the specialty jerseys for 2019 on December 28. The Rivermen will then turn their sticks into wands come January 17, when Wizard Night, presented by Titan Games takes over downtown Peoria. The month concludes with The Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network presenting Marvel Night January 25. On this night, a bevy of jerseys featuring Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Captain America, and more iconic superheroes will be worn by various players on the Peoria Rivermen in their encounter with the Macon Mayhem.

The Rivermen then ramp up the rollout of specialty jerseys in February, when both Valentine's Day and Nickelodeon Night are featured. For the latter, Head Coach Jean-Guy Trudel's group will wear SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys presented by Health Alliance. SpongeBob himself will get a look, as the character who lives in a pineapple from under the sea will be appearing inside the Peoria Civic Center from 6-9PM.

March will see three unique styles brought to the Rivermen, beginning with Rivermen Hall of Fame Weekend presented by Pekin Insurance on March 6. On a night where JF Boutin will be honored, the team will wear special "old school" Rivermen Hall of Fame jerseys. In addition, it's Guaranteed Win Night, meaning if the Rivermen don't win, all fans get free tickets to the March 8 game against Roanoke.

March 7 sees Peoria wearing Chicago Blackhawks inspired jerseys, presented by Fieldhouse Bar and Grill. Blackhawks Mascot Tommy Hawk will be on site, as will several Blackhawks Alumni. Three weeks later, it's Hockey Fights Cancer Night, where purple ribboned jerseys will be worn in support of those fighting cancer.

The Rivermen conclude their home slate of action with Mighty Rivermen Night, presented by Tri County Cleaning Systems. The jersey design features a Mighty Ducks-like approach. On this date, the Rivermen will not only be auctioning off their jerseys, but also celebrate CEFCU Fan Fest with a team meet and great following the game against the Quad City storm on April 3.

Season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

