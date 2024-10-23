Rivermen Trade Nick Aromatario to Macon

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Wednesday that they have completed a trade with the Macon Mayhem that sends defenseman Nicholas Aromatario to the Mayhem in exchange for forward Michael McChesney. This is the second trade the Rivermen have completed this week.

McChesney, a native of Dickinson, North Dakota, played in 46 games with Macon last year netting 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists). He also spent 10 games with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL and notched a further three assists with the Nailers. Before his rookie professional season, McChesney was a standout at St. Norbert College (NCAA-DIII) starting in 79 games and accumulating 66 points as a member of the Green Knights.

Nick Aromatario started in six games for the Rivermen last year and the start of this season. This included four games at the end of the 2023-24 campaign and one contest in that season's playoffs. Aromatario netted one goal from the Rivermen blue line while adding on two penalty minutes and boasting a -4 plus/minus. Aromatario was a part of the 2023-24 Rivermen championship team that won the club's second President's Cup title.

The Peoria Rivermen open up their home schedule this Friday and Saturday night at Carver Arena on October 25 and 26 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The Rivermen will be honoring last season's President's Cup championship team on Friday and local Olympic silver medalist Anna Peplowski on Saturday. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm on both nights. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 309-676-1040.

