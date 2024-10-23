Mayhem Sign Susinski

October 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed defenseman Gregory Susinski.

Susinski, 24, a defenseman from Calgary, Alberta, was placed on waivers by Pensacola on Monday, and claimed by the Mayhem.

Susinski made his professional debut with the Ice Flyers this past weekend. He spent four seasons with ACHA University of Jamestown, where he scored 89 points (32 g, 57 a) in 124 career games played.

In a corresponding move, the Mayhem have waived defenseman Gehrig Lindberg.

Susinski and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action on Friday, October 25, for College Weekend presented by Visit Macon against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 23, 2024

Mayhem Sign Susinski - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.