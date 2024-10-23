Mayhem Complete Trades with Peoria, Quad City

October 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) -The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced two trades on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mayhem have acquired the rights to both goaltender Bailey Brkin and forward Patriks Marcinkevics from the Storm in exchange for forward Alex Laplante. In addition, the team has acquired defenseman Nicholas Aromatario from the Rivermen in exchange for forward Michael McChesney.

Brkin, 25, from Sherwood Park, Alberta, has played the last three seasons with the Storm, winning 22 of his 43 games played. He has a career .915 save percentage in the SPHL with a 2.73 goals-against average. He has seen ECHL action in seven separate callups over his three-year career.

Marcinkevics, 23, from Riga, Latvia, is entering his second season of professional hockey. Last season, he played in 23 SPHL games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Quad City, scoring 25 points (7 g, 18 a) in all SPHL games he appeared in, as well as three assists in six games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Aromatario, 25, from Woodbridge, Ontario, made his professional debut with the Rivermen towards the end of last season, scoring one goal in four games played, and was a member of their playoff run that resulted in a President's Cup.

Laplante scored 43 points in 55 games with the Mayhem last season. McChesney scored 17 goals in 46 games with the team.

Brkin, Marcinkevics, Aromatario and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action on Friday, October 25, for College Weekend presented by Visit Macon against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

