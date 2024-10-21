Rivermen Trade Cahill to Pensacola for Griffen Fox and Branden Rons

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that they have completed a trade with the Pensacola Ice Flyers that will send forward Cayden Cahill to the Ice Flyers in exchange for forward Griffen Fox and the rights to defenseman Brand e n Rons who is currently with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush.

Fox, a native of Brantford, Ontario, Canada, made his professional debut last season with the Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL. Fox played in 7 games with Fort Wayne and scored one goal and had two penalty minutes. Fox also suited up for two games with the Allen Americans. Before jumping to professional hockey, Fox was a standout scorer with Lockhead University in Canadian College hockey. Fox netted 60 points in 70 games across three seasons playing Canadian college hockey. This year will be Fox's first in the SPHL.

Rons, a native of Farmington Hills, Michigan, is currently in his first year of professional hockey after completing a five-year NCAA-DI career with Ferris State University and Lindenwood University. Over his five-year career, Rons played in over 100 conference games.

Cahill was a member of the Rivermen for the past three seasons and was a member of both President's Cup champion teams in 2022 and 2024. Cahill netted 82 points (29 goals, 53 assists) in 108 games wearing a Rivermen uniform. His last goal for Peoria came on the road as a playoff-overtime winner in Game One of the President's Cup Quarterfinals against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

