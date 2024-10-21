Mayhem Bring Back Reller

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that they have signed forward Brandon Reller.

Reller, 21, a forward from Hanover, Minn., was released from the team following camp when Alex Cohen was returned by ECHL Atlanta, but is now back with the Mayhem.

Reller is set to make his professional debut when he suits up for the first time this season.

Reller has spent the last three seasons in the NAHL with the Bismarck Bobcats and Oklahoma Warriors, scoring a total of 40 points (17g, 23a) in 94 career games.

He also previously played for the WHL's Spokane Chiefs, where he suited up alongside notable NHL prospects Berkly Catton and Ty Cheveldayoff, scoring eight points (five goals, three assists) in his 49 games with the team.

In a corresponding move, the Mayhem have waived forward A.J. Ryan.

Reller and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action on Friday, October 25, for College Weekend presented by Visit Macon against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

