Dawgs Bring Back Bryce Martin

October 21, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has signed defenseman Bryce Martin.

Martin has previously played in 53 regular season games for the Rail Yard Dawgs between 2019-2023, tallying 13 assists and 80 penalty minutes while adding three assists, 10 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating in nine games during the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs. The five-foot-nine defenseman has not appeared for Roanoke since he was called up to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder on February 23, 2023. Martin has played in 49 ECHL games since 2021, recording three goals, one assist, and 47 minutes during stints with Adirondack, the South Carolina Stingrays, and the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Fort Erie, Ontario native finished last season in Finland (Mestis) with FPS, notching one goal, eight assists, and 40 penalty minutes in 11 total games. Martin also put up seven goals, 11 assists, and 67 penalty minutes during the course of two seasons in the FPHL from 2019-2021.

The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at Berglund Center on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

